OSLO Norway's $860-billion (566.47 billion pounds) sovereign wealth fund is funding all its real estate deals by selling government bonds from its portfolio of foreign fixed income assets, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Every real estate investment deal we do is funded by sales of government bonds," Yngve Slyngstad told a seminar on real estate investments held at the Norwegian central bank.

