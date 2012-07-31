OSLO Norwegian police found a suspicious package under a car parked at the U.S. embassy building in Oslo on Tuesday and cordoned off a large part of the city's downtown area as a precaution.

Dozens of police officers evacuated the underground rail station near the embassy and sealed off a large perimeter near the embassy, located adjacent to the royal palace, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Police declined further comment and said it would issue a further statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Balazs Koranyi)