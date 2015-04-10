OSLO Norway wants to increase oversight at its $885 billion sovereign wealth fund, consider investments in more real assets and expand the fund's environmental mandate, the government said on Friday.

The fund has become one of the biggest investors in the world, and it needs increased control after a period of exceptional growth, the government said in a series of proposals. It may also need to diversify its portfolio of investment.

Managed by the central bank, the fund now hold $170,000 for each of Norway's 5.16 million people and owns over 1 percent of global shares with holdings in more than 9,000 companies.

The proposals must be approved by parliament, but so far no significant opposition to them has risen. If given the go-ahead to diversify after a one-year review, the fund could get a specific mandate to buy unlisted infrastructure, invest in renewable energy and buy into emerging markets, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said.

The central bank has repeatedly warned that future returns were likely to dwindle, falling short of the government's target for a four percent real return, and the fund needed to diversify its portfolio.

The finance ministry said it would appoint a new deputy governor at the bank to oversee assets management. It also asked an expert group to prepare by next year a study on whether to allow more real asset purchases.

The proposals are a response to criticism of the central bank from independent groups who argue that its board, made up mostly of external members with full-time jobs, lacks the capacity to properly oversee the fund after years of unexpectedly rapid growth.

In a broader review, the ministry also appointed a commission for two years to consider further changes in how the the central bank is managed. That would only affect oversight, not how monetary policy is conducted.

In another change aimed at increased flexibility, the government will also allow the fund to deviate more from its investment benchmarks, taking more decisions in-house.

The fund, built from Norway's oil and gas revenues, is forecast to exceed $1 trillion before the end of the decade, but lower oil prices could slow its growth as Norway's revenues from offshore energy fall.

The government also said it would increase to 30 billion to 60 billion crowns the fund's mandate to invest in environment-related assets. In addition, it will strengthen rules to exclude companies with the biggest responsibility for climate change.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by David Holmes, Larry King)