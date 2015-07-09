Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said on Thursday it will start flights between Boston and London in May 2016, ramping up competition on routes across the Atlantic.

The move follows an announcement last month that the Oslo-based airline will fly between Boston and the islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, entering the broader U.S.-Caribbean market that U.S. airlines currently dominate.

The route announced Thursday will allow more European passengers to connect to the Caribbean through Boston.

Norwegian Air's Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Kjos said in an interview that he expects the new flights to lower fares between Boston and London. He said adding flights from U.S. cities such as Baltimore and Chicago is a high priority for the airline.

Separately, the carrier said Thursday it will add seven routes from cities in Spain to the Canary Islands beginning in October.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill)