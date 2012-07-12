MADRID Spain's Novagalicia Bank has asked for 6 billion euros (4.7 billion pounds) as the country's weaker banks join the queue for the European Union's rescue package later this year.

The unlisted regional bank, taken over by the state last year when it became clear it could not cope with huge loans to a collapsed real estate sector, is likely to be among the first to receive funds from Europe.

A Novagalicia spokesman said that it has asked for more than it needs for government-enforced write-downs on property assets, hoping to cover losses on other areas of its loan book. "We have to make provisions of about 4.2 billion euros, but we've drawn up a more wide-ranging recapitalisation plan," he said.

The amount needed for each bank has yet to be finalised, but four nationalised banks -- Bankia (BKIA.MC), CatalunyaCaixa, Novagalicia and Banco de Valencia BVA.MC -- will receive the bulk of the European aid, financial and government sources have said.

These banks will receive a liquidity lifeline of 30 billion euros at the end of July to cover any pressing needs and then a capital injection of about 40 billion euros in October or November, according to European Union documents.

The exact refinancing needs will not be known until the end of September, after the completion of a round of stress tests.

(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Goodman)