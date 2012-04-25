Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
ZURICH Swiss drug maker Novartis AG NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's disease, a rare hormonal disorder.
Signifor, which is designed for Cushing's disease patients who cannot have surgery or for whom surgery has not been successful, had already won a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January.
Cushing's is caused by a small tumour of the pituitary gland making too much of a hormone. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the tumour, but this does not always work.
BRUSSELS Optimism about the strength of the euro zone economy took a hit on Tuesday as data showed lower-than-expected growth, possibly caused by weaker global trade as protectionist calls grow louder.
Health insurer Aetna Inc and rival Humana Inc said on Tuesday they had mutually ended their $34 billion (27 billion pound) merger agreement.