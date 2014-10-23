The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX said on Thursday two late-stage trials showed its drug secukinumab improved symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, a debilitating joint condition of the spine.

The trials, which involved a total of approximately 600 patients, found Novartis' drug improved signs and symptoms of the disease as well as physical function and quality of life compared with placebo.

The results follow on from positive findings for the anti-inflammation drug in a type of arthritis associated with the skin disease psoriasis last month.

Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval of secukinumab to treat ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in 2015.

Earlier this week, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of secukinumab in patients with a type of psoriasis, paving the way for its approval.

