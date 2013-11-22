The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX is to buy back $5 billion of its shares, offering investors a sweetener as it holds off announcing any radical change to its structure.

The Basel-based company is carrying out a broad review of operations following the departure of veteran chairman and one-time CEO Daniel Vasella and some analysts had seen scope for a bigger handout to the company's shareholders.

The payout could also help ease concerns ahead of the loss of exclusivity from 2015 on its biggest seller, cancer drug Glivec, that could drag on mid-term growth.

The company is also considering options for its non-core assets that lack the scale to become world leaders, but in a statement on Friday ahead of a series of presentations to investors and analysts in London it gave no indication of its plans for its smaller businesses.

Novartis said it would allocate capital to a strong and growing dividend, "bolt-on" or relatively small acquisitions and a $5 billion share buyback to take place over two years.

The buyback is part of a $10 billion programme authorised by investors in 2008 and which was partly resumed in 2010 to mollify shareholders in the wake of Novartis' $39 billion purchase of the rest of eye care firm Alcon.

"Novartis has reached an inflection point, having fully integrated Alcon and reduced debt," Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in a statement.

Shares in Novartis, which has a stock market value of $214 billion, were trading up 2.6 percent at 74.20 by 0832 GMT, sending it to the top of the European healthcare sector index .SXDP, which was 1.2 percent firmer.

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race said there could be some disappointment for anyone looking to today's briefings for news of major corporate change, but added: "For us the net takeaway is a small positive resulting from the modest buyback programme."

Race said the share buyback had the potential to boost consensus earnings forecasts for the company by around 2.5 percent over two years.

Novartis last week took the first step in a much-anticipated restructuring by agreeing to sell its blood transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols SA (GRLS.MC) for $1.7 billion.

ON THE HORIZON

The drugmaker was silent about any further plans to sell off or bulk up its business, although it referred to the testing unit sale as "one" result of its ongoing review.

Jimenez has said the company is looking at options for its smaller units, such as vaccines, animal health and consumer health, and has hinted more disposals could be on the horizon.

Novartis is not alone in pondering divestments. The healthcare industry is in the midst of a dealmaking wave as global drugmakers shed underperforming assets, while simultaneously trying to bolster their new drug pipelines by buying up smaller firms.

There has been speculation that Novartis's animal health unit, which Citi analysts estimate could have an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of roughly $4 billion, could be next on the block.

But some analysts have become more cautious about the scale of any restructuring at the Swiss firm.

"We think it will not be as dramatic as some have hoped for," analysts at brokerage Jefferies, who were among the earliest champions of a strategic overhaul, wrote in a note last month.

Novartis' 33 percent voting stake in crosstown rival Roche Holding AG ROG.VX - built up during Vasella's tenure as CEO - has also been cited as a possible divestment. But Deutsche Bank analysts think Novartis may struggle to gain a premium on the holding.

The company said it would continue to cut costs to improve productivity by consolidating its research sites worldwide and expects to deliver productivity gains equating to roughly 3 to 4 percent of sales per year through 2015.

Novartis also updated investors on its pharmaceutical business and highlighted cancer drugs, including LDK378 for non-small cell lung cancer, as among the most promising treatments in its pipeline.

It said it would start Phase III trials for its experimental drug LEE011 in breast cancer in December, which analysts at brokerage Bernstein said could mean quicker-than-expected competition for Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) palbociclib, also in Phase III development.

