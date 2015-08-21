Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen behind scaffolding at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday it had agreed to buy all remaining rights to Ofatumumab, which is being developed for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune indications, from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline.

Basel-based Novartis will make an initial upfront payment of $300 million (191 million pounds) to GSK for the acquisition of the compound and a further $200 million (£130 million) payable following the start of a phase III study in MS by Novartis.

Payments of up to $534 million (340 million pounds) may be made if pre-agreed milestones are met, Novartis said in a statement.

Novartis will also pay royalties of up to 12 percent to GSK on any future net sales of Ofatumumab in autoimmune conditions.

