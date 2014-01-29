BASEL Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX reduced this year's sales forecasts on Wednesday, signalling it expected delayed generic competition to its once best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan in the second quarter.

The Basel-based drugmaker guided for net sales to grow in the low to mid-single digits, a slightly less confident forecast than last year, when it told investors to expect growth of at least mid-single digits this year and next.

Novartis said it still expected core earnings to grow ahead of sales, helped by productivity measures.

The drugmaker lost its patent rights for Diovan in the United States at the end of 2012, but has been spared some of the pain from cheaper, copycat drugs since Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) faced regulatory delays for its generic version.

However, the company cautioned the delay would push the hit into 2014 and it expected generic competition to knock as much as $3 billion off sales this year, compared to the $2.2 billion impact in 2013.

Novartis net sales rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter to $15.08 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast for $15.09 billion in a Reuters poll. Core earnings per share fell 3 percent to $1.20, compared to the $1.28 mean estimate.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 2.45 Swiss francs per share for 2013, compared to the 2.30 francs it paid out last year.

