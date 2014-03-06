The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ROME Italian prosecutors looking into allegations of collusion between Roche ROG.VX and Novartis NOVN.VX suspect possible market manipulation and aggravated fraud, judicial sources said on Thursday.

On Wednesday prosecutors opened a file on the two Basel-based companies after the Italian competition regulator accused them of colluding to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease.

No-one is under investigation in the probe by the Rome prosecutors at this stage, the sources added.

Novartis and Roche have strongly denied the regulator's allegations and said they would appeal.

(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)