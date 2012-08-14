Novelis Inc, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd (HALC.NS), posted lower quarterly revenue as shipments fell and aluminum prices remained weak.

The Atlanta-based aluminum product maker's revenue fell 18 percent in the first quarter to $2.6 billion.

Net income rose to $91 million from $62 million a year earlier. Net income increased as the company set aside less money for income tax during the quarter. Before tax, income fell 18 percent.

Shipments of aluminum-rolled products dipped 6 percent to 722 kilotonnes during the quarter, the company said.

Average aluminum prices declined $626 per tonne in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange have fallen about 21 percent from a peak of $2,361.50 in March.

Novelis, which pulled out of a joint venture with Alcoa Inc (AA.N) in July to set up its own recycling business, said it expects free cash flow to remain negative in the second and third quarters as it invests on various expansion projects.

