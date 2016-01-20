LONDON North Sea Forties oil looks set to cross the Atlantic for the first time in over two years, traders said on Wednesday, as U.S. buyers take advantage of cheaper prices for Brent-linked crudes.

Commodities house Koch was said to have chartered a tanker to carry British Forties across the Atlantic, four traders said.

The company bought a cargo of Forties in the daily trading window on Jan. 14 for loading Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at a discount of 90 cents to the dated Brent price. [CRU/E]

Koch was not immediately available for comment.

The advent of cheap shale oil and Brent commanding a premium over West Texas Intermediate light sweet crude meant exports of North Sea oil to the United States dwindled to a trickle over the course of 2014 and 2015.

With crude oil sliding to its lowest since 2003 and margins for refining gasoline and other light-end products holding firm, refiners around the world are running hard to pump out enough automotive fuel, feeding demand for light crudes.

U.S. imports of light crude from the Atlantic Basin are set to reach their highest in two years this month, with shipments set to total some 500,000 barrels per day, according to trading sources and shipping data.

"What we've projected is because of underlying gasoline demand, the U.S. refining system will continue to run at very high levels to meet that domestic demand. As a result, it’s going to need to fill refiners with crude and, at the same time, you’ve got the potential inevitability that U.S. production is declining," crude analyst James Davis from FG Energy said.

"Now, essentially, that is the U.S. pulling in crude, it’s not the rest of the world pushing the surplus across ... As a result you've seen the potential for (North Sea) BFOE or West African barrels to arb back into the U.S. because they need to fuel the U.S. refiners," he said.

Of the roughly 700 million barrels of North Sea crude that shipped in the last 12 months, a mere 10 million barrels went to the United States, according to Reuters trade data.

Reuters data shows that an average of 3 million barrels of Forties crossed the Atlantic a year in the six years to 2013, when the last shipment took place, mainly on suezmaxes, which can carry around 1 million barrels of oil.

The last vessel to have moved Forties to the United States was the suezmax Seadancer, which sailed from Hound Point to Portland, chartered by Trafigura.

