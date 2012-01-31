FRANKFURT Nokia Siemens Networks, the world's second-largest maker of mobile phone network equipment, said it will cut about 2,900 of a total 9,100 jobs in Germany, with most to go by the end of this year.

"In Germany we are concentrating on our strong customer relations and on research and development in mobile broadband, especially in LTE and optical networks," Hermann Rodler, Country Director of Nokia Siemens Networks in Germany, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The job cuts are part of plans announced in November to axe 17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, to help save about 1 billion euros (830.05 million pounds) a year.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger)