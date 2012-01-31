Facebook launches app for watching its videos on TV
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.
FRANKFURT Nokia Siemens Networks, the world's second-largest maker of mobile phone network equipment, said it will cut about 2,900 of a total 9,100 jobs in Germany, with most to go by the end of this year.
"In Germany we are concentrating on our strong customer relations and on research and development in mobile broadband, especially in LTE and optical networks," Hermann Rodler, Country Director of Nokia Siemens Networks in Germany, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The job cuts are part of plans announced in November to axe 17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, to help save about 1 billion euros (830.05 million pounds) a year.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger)
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp's chairman, who led the development of the Toyota Prius, expects the latest plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs) will catch on with consumers far more rapidly than the original Prius did.