MADRID/PARIS Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC), which has announced a huge asset sale to pay down debts, is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen to Toshiba-owned nuclear plant builder Westinghouse, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

NuGen, a joint venture of Iberdrola and France's GDF Suez GSZ.PA, owns a site at Sellafield on the northwest coast of England where it has plans to build 3.6 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear capacity.

Toshiba-Westinghouse has strong ambitions to sell nuclear plants abroad after the 2011 Fukushima disaster put a damper on plans to build new reactors in Japan and enjoys strong government backing as well as financing, industry specialists say.

"Iberdrola wants to sell its 50 percent stake. It has been in talks with Westinghouse but as things stand right now it is not a done deal," a source with knowledge of the negotiations said.

A deal could be announced as early as next week, said the source, who declined to be identified.

Iberdrola said last October it planned to slash investment, sell assets and chop its workforce over the next two years to help it reduce its debt by 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion).

The Financial Times said on Friday Westinghouse is close to finalising the purchase of Iberdrola's 50 percent stake in NuGen and also wants to buy part of GDF Suez's 50 per cent stake.

"Nothing has been decided at this time," a Toshiba spokesman said. Iberdrola and GDF Suez declined to comment.

An industrial source told Reuters that while GDF Suez would welcome new partners in the NuGen consortium, the French utility is keen to become sole operator of the nuclear plants.

