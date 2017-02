(Adds EDF statement)

LONDON Jan 23 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power provider, resumed output its 610 megawatt Heysham 1-1 plant following an 11-day outage to refuel the reactor, EDF said on Monday.

"We can confirm that unit 1 at Heysham power station was synchronised to the grid at 1840 (GMT) on Sunday, 22 January 2012," an EDF spokesman said.

The restart date is in line with earlier guidance given by EDF and power system operator National Grid. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)