HELSINKI Finland's parliament on Friday approved plans to build a new nuclear plant supplied by Russia's state-owned Rosatom despite East-West tensions over the Ukraine crisis.

With support from 115 parliamentarians against 74 opposed, the vote comes at a time when the European Union has called for EU member states to curb energy deals with Russia.

The Fennovoima reactor in northern Finland, which will be supplied and fuelled by Rosatom, is expected to begin output in 2024.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)