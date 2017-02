LONDON EDF Energy, the biggest nuclear power provider in Britain, disconnected its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor from the transmission system on Saturday, the company said.

"We can confirm that Hinkley B R4 was safely shut down at 0815 hrs on Saturday, 27 October. It was unplanned," the company said in a statement.

