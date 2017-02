(Adds detail on water leak)

LONDON, Sept 20 EDF Energy stopped its 500-megawatt Hunterston B-7 nuclear unit in Britain to repair a ruptured water pipe, it said on Tuesday.

"We identified a water leak on 19 September on a sea water cooling pipe which provides cooling water to auxiliary reactor plant," a spokeswoman said.

"The station decided to take the unit offline while a repair to the pipe is carried out," she added.

The operator said cooling of the reactors was not impacted by the leak. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)