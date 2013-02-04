LONDON EDF Energy took offline two UK nuclear reactors for refuelling since Saturday, it said, removing around 1,160 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power generating capacity from the national network.

The company disconnected its 600 MW Heysham 1-2 reactor on February 4 at 0100 GMT, it said on Monday, in line with earlier guidance.

Meanwhile, the 550 MW Dungeness B22 reactor was shutdown on Saturday, EDF said in a market note circulated on Sunday.

"Dungeness B reactor 22 was shutdown at 1 a.m. on Saturday February 2 for its planned refuelling outage," a company spokesman said.

