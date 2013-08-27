LONDON Britain's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear plant has gone into a planned maintenance period on Tuesday after being taken offline last week due to an electrical fault, operator EDF said in a statement.

"On August 27 Heysham 1 unit 1 started its planned statutory outage," a company spokesman said.

The 610-megawatt Heysham 1-2 reactor also remains offline following an electrical fault affecting gas turbines at the complex on Friday, EDF said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Louise Heavens)