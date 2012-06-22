(Adds restart date, background)

LONDON, June 22 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor in Britain stopped output unexpectedly on Friday after a technical fault.

"This was an automatic, unplanned shutdown caused by a fault on the main boiler feed pump," a spokesman said.

"Investigative work is now under way to identify the exact cause of the problem and carry out any necessary repairs," he added.

The unit is expected to return to service on June 29, latest power plant availability data published by National Grid showed.

EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, operates eight nuclear power plants in Britain with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 MW. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely and James Jukwey)