LONDON Oct 16 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear plant operator, reconnected its 500 megawatt Hunterston B-7 reactor to the electricity grid on Tuesday, it said.

"I can confirm that Unit 7 at Hunterston B power station re-synchronised to the Grid at around 2 p.m. today, Tuesday 16 October, following its planned statutory maintenance outage which began on 17 August," an EDF Energy spokesman said.