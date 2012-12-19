LONDON Dec 19 Britain must decide by March 19
whether to allow EDF Energy to build a new nuclear
power plant at Hinkley Point in South West England, the planning
agency said after making its recommendation on the project.
The Planning Inspectorate declined to say what
recommendation it made about the 3,260 megawatt (MW) plant to
Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Edward Davey on
Wednesday.
It said on its website that Davey now has three months to
issue a decision, and more information will be published once a
decision has been made.
EDF had no immediate comment.
The company is proposing to build two new nuclear reactors
at its Hinkley Point C site in Somerset, close to existing
atomic stations, paving the way for the country's first new
nuclear plant since 1995.
British regulators earlier this month approved the so-called
European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) design for new nuclear
reactors favoured by EDF.