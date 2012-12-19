LONDON Dec 19 Britain must decide by March 19 whether to allow EDF Energy to build a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in South West England, the planning agency said after making its recommendation on the project.

The Planning Inspectorate declined to say what recommendation it made about the 3,260 megawatt (MW) plant to Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Edward Davey on Wednesday.

It said on its website that Davey now has three months to issue a decision, and more information will be published once a decision has been made.

EDF had no immediate comment.

The company is proposing to build two new nuclear reactors at its Hinkley Point C site in Somerset, close to existing atomic stations, paving the way for the country's first new nuclear plant since 1995.

British regulators earlier this month approved the so-called European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) design for new nuclear reactors favoured by EDF.