LONDON Dec 27 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power operator, reconnected its 550 megawatt Dungeness B-21 nuclear reactor to the electricity grid on Monday, it said on Thursday.

"Dungeness B's Unit 21 was synchronised to the grid at 7.26 pm on Monday December 24 following its outage," a company spokesman said.

The reactor was shutdown on Oct. 23 due to a pump control fault, outage data shows.