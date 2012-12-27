UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
LONDON Dec 27 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power operator, reconnected its 550 megawatt Dungeness B-21 nuclear reactor to the electricity grid on Monday, it said on Thursday.
"Dungeness B's Unit 21 was synchronised to the grid at 7.26 pm on Monday December 24 following its outage," a company spokesman said.
The reactor was shutdown on Oct. 23 due to a pump control fault, outage data shows.
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).