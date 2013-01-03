REFILE-EDF looks at possible new UK gas power plant
LONDON, March 8 French utility EDF is considering building a new gas-fired power station in the northeast of England, close to some of its existing plants, the company's British arm said.
LONDON Jan 3 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power plant operator, reconnected its 640 megawatt Torness 2 reactor to the electricity grid on Thursday, it said in a statement.
"Torness Reactor 2 resynchronised to the Grid just before 9 am today (0900 GMT) - Thursday 3 January - following a short outage which started on Monday 31 December at 5.30 am.," a spokeswoman said.
The reactor was shut down to allow repairs to one of the control valves, the spokeswoman said.
LONDON, March 8 U.S. insurer AIG plans a European Union hub in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the biggest financial services firm so far to detail such a move.
BRASILIA, March 8 A deal between Latam Airlines and IAG's British Airways and Iberia for transatlantic flights received approval on Wednesday from Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade with some restrictions.