LONDON Jan 3 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power plant operator, reconnected its 640 megawatt Torness 2 reactor to the electricity grid on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"Torness Reactor 2 resynchronised to the Grid just before 9 am today (0900 GMT) - Thursday 3 January - following a short outage which started on Monday 31 December at 5.30 am.," a spokeswoman said.

The reactor was shut down to allow repairs to one of the control valves, the spokeswoman said.