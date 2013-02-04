LONDON Feb 4 Two nuclear reactors operated by EDF Energy disconnected from the UK electricity grid, removing around 1,160 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity from the national network, data from National Grid showed.

EDF's 600 MW Heysham 1-2 reactor was not outputting power to the grid on Monday morning, data from network operator National Grid showed.

The reactor was due to be taken offline for routine maintenance on Feb. 4, according to earlier guidance form EDF.

Meanwhile, the 550 MW Dungeness B22 reactor was shutdown on Saturday, EDF said in a statement.

"Dungeness B reactor 22 was shutdown at 1 a.m. on Saturday February 2 for its planned refuelling outage," a company spokesman said.