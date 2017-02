LONDON Dec 12 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, reconnected its 460 megawatt Hunterston B-8 reactor to the grid on Saturday.

The plant came offline on December 8 due to a transmission system issue caused by extreme weather in Scotland, a spokesman said.

"We returned Hunterston B Unit 8 to service at 22.30hrs on Saturday," he said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Richard Borsuk)