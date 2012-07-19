LONDON, July 19 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power producer, disconnected its 1,200-megawatt Sizewell nuclear plant from the grid on Wednesday due to an unplanned outage, the operator said.

The plant experienced an automatic unplanned shutdown at 1611 GMT on Wednesday, EDF said, adding output was currently zero.

"We are currently assessing the situation and will update you when more information is available," a spokesman for the company said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)