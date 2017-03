LONDON Jan 16 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power operator, reconnected its 550-megawatt Dungeness B22 reactor to the electricity grid on Tuesday evening, it said on Wednesday.

"That means that today (Wednesday), all of EDF Energy's nuclear units are generating to the grid - that's 16 turbine generating units or 15 reactors," a company spokeswoman said.

Total power output from nuclear plants rose to 8,546 MW at 1110 GMT, data from National Grid showed.

Dungeness B22, which is located in south-eastern England, was taken offline at 1440 GMT on Saturday for "operational requirements," EDF Energy said in an earlier statement.