BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares
LONDON, March 4 EDF Energy on Monday took offline its 610-megawatt Heysham 1-2 nuclear power plant in Lancashire, England in order to carry out maintenance, a spokesman said.
"We took unit 2 at Heysham 1 offline at 3.45 (GMT) on March 4 to allow us to carry out maintenance on the unit."
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
