ISTANBUL The atmosphere at the opening session of Saturday's nuclear talks between six world powers and Iran was "completely different" from that of previous meetings, a diplomat said, describing it as "a good morning."

The diplomat, who spoke during the lunch break about the first meeting between Iran and the world powers in 15 months, said Iranian nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili had not stated the kind of preconditions that he had done in the last meeting in early 2011.

"He seems to have come with an objective to get into a process which is a serious process," said the envoy, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "I would say it has been a useful morning's work."

