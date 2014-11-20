Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will join international talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Friday, earlier than expected, a French diplomat said.
"Fabius will be in Vienna late morning," the diplomat said by text message on Thursday.
Fabius was originally scheduled to go at the weekend. No reason was given for bringing his journey forward.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark John)
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
MOSUL, Iraq Mohammed Ali and his family, carrying all their worldly possessions in a few bags, had been on the road for 18 hours since fleeing their home in an Islamic State-held area of Mosul.
BRUSSELS "Europe is our common future," European Union leaders will declare in Rome on Saturday, in a grand statement of ambition that they hope can help hold the EU together following the shock loss of major power Britain.