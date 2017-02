International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano (C) attends an IAEA board of governors meeting at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA The U.N. atomic agency chief said on Monday he was "increasingly concerned" about possible military aspects of Iran's nuclear programme and he urged Tehran to cooperate fully with his inspectors.

"Iran is not providing the necessary cooperation to enable the agency to provide credible assurance about the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran," Yukiya Amano told the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran denies Western accusations that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, saying its programme is aimed at generating electricity.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)