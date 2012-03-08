VIENNA Six world powers that are poised to restart talks with Iran look set to agree on Thursday a unified stance voicing concern over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, diplomats at the United Nations' nuclear agency said.

Western envoys said a joint statement had been agreed that expressed concern about Iran's refusal to grant U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites they want to see as part of their investigation into fears Tehran is seeking weapons capability.

No specific site is mentioned in the draft statement by the six powers - the United States, China, Russia, France, Germany, and Britain - but the text appears to be a reference to the Parchin military facility, southeast of Tehran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based U.N. body, says research work relevant for nuclear weapons might have taken place at Parchin.

Western diplomats say they suspect Iran might be delaying inspectors' access to the site while it clears away evidence of covert military activities.

The joint statement was expected to be read out later on Thursday during a closed-door meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the IAEA.

It is also likely to voice support for diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran says is peaceful, the diplomats said. Israel and the United States have threatened Iran with military strikes as a last-ditch way to stop it getting nuclear weapons.

