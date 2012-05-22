VIENNA Iran must cooperate urgently with the United Nations nuclear watchdog in its investigation into Tehran's atomic activities, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Robert Wood, the acting U.S. envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the statement shortly after the Vienna-based U.N. agency said it expected to sign a cooperation deal with Iran soon.

"While we appreciate the efforts (by the IAEA) to conclude a substantive agreement, we remain concerned by the urgent obligation for Iran to take concrete steps to cooperate fully (with the agency)," Wood said.

Wood, whose country suspects Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons capability, said the United States had "taken note of the recent dialogue" between the IAEA and Iran and was looking forward to learning further details.

"We urge Iran to take this opportunity to resolve all outstanding concerns about the nature of its nuclear programme. Full and transparent cooperation with the IAEA is the first logical step," his statement said.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Heinrich)