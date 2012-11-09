Iran's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh talks to people as he attends a board of governors meeting at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency are planning to hold a new round of talks in mid-December in Tehran over the Islamic state's disputed atomic programme, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hoped to use the talks to reach an agreement that would allow it to resume a long-stalled investigation into possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme, a senior diplomatic source said.

Iran denies Western allegations that it is trying to develop the capability to make nuclear weapons.

The last round of talks between the IAEA and Iran took place in August but failed to make concrete progress.

"The agency and Iran agreed to have talks mid-December," the source told Reuters, adding they would take place in Tehran.

