TEHRAN Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad dismissed on Wednesday a report from the United Nations' nuclear agency that highlighted concerns Tehran had worked on designing an atomic bomb, saying it was based on "invalid" information from Washington.

"You should know that this nation will not pull back even a needle's width from the path it is on," he said in a speech carried live on state television. "Why do you damage the agency's dignity because of America's invalid claims?" he said, apparently addressing members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which published its report on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mitra Amiri; Writing by Robin Pomeroy)