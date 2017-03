Herman Nackaerts (C) and members of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) check-in before their departure to Iran, at the airport in Vienna January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA Senior U.N. nuclear inspectors were expected to return to Vienna early on Friday after two days of talks in Tehran about Iran's disputed atomic activity, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.

There was no immediate sign that the negotiations between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran had achieved any breakthrough in unblocking an IAEA investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Heinrich)