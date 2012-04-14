ISTANBUL Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said progress was made during talks with six world powers on Saturday on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and called for confidence-building measures when negotiations resume next month.

"We witnessed progress, there were differences of opinion ... but the points we agreed on were important," Saeed Jalili told a news conference after his country's first talks with the six powers in more than a year.

"The next talks should be based on confidence-building measures, which would build the confidence of Iranians," Jalili said, adding an Iranian request for lifting of sanctions should be one of the issues included.

