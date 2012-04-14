ISTANBUL An Iranian news agency reported on Saturday that a U.S. envoy had asked for a meeting with Iran's chief nuclear negotiator during talks on Tehran's nuclear programme in Istanbul and that Saeed Jalili had accepted.

The ISNA news agency did not name the U.S. diplomat, but the U.S. delegation at the talks between Iran and the six powers is headed by Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman.

But a diplomat at the meeting, asked about the report, said it was not clear whether there would be any bilateral meetings.

ISNA quoted an unnamed Iranian diplomat as saying: "The American envoy had requested to meet with Saeed Jalili ... and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator has accepted this." There was no immediate U.S. comment on the ISNA report.

(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian and Justyna Pawlak; writing by Fredrik Dahl Editing by Maria Golovnina)