Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
VIENNA Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog officials left an Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna after around five hours of talks on the Islamic state's disputed atomic activities on Monday, declining any comment to media waiting outside.
The team led by Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was driven away in a black van shortly after 3 p.m. (02:00 p.m. British time). It was not clear whether they would return later on Monday.
The talks, to deal with the IAEA's concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme, had originally been scheduled to continue on Tuesday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.