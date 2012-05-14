VIENNA Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog officials left an Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna after around five hours of talks on the Islamic state's disputed atomic activities on Monday, declining any comment to media waiting outside.

The team led by Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was driven away in a black van shortly after 3 p.m. (02:00 p.m. British time). It was not clear whether they would return later on Monday.

The talks, to deal with the IAEA's concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme, had originally been scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

