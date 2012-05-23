BAGHDAD World powers will seek concessions from Iran over its higher grade uranium enrichment at talks in Baghdad on Wednesday, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

The six global powers hope to see progress in the negotiations over Tehran's contested nuclear programme, but do not expect a "dramatic happening" on Wednesday, Ashton's spokesman Michael Mann told reporters after the talks started.

"We have a new offer on the table which addresses our main concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme. The 20 percent enrichment question," he said. "We hope the Iranians respond positively and we can make progress today. You are not going to get a dramatic happening today, I don't think. We are going to make solid progress if things go well."

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; writing by Patrick Markey, editing by Diana Abdallah)