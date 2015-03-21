IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
MOSCOW The next round of nuclear talks with Iran is scheduled to start on March 26, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Iran and six major world powers -- the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China -- are hoping to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month, with a final deal at the end of June.
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.