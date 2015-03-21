U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks back into the hotel after lunch and a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear programme in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LAUSANNE, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on nuclear talks with Iran at 10:45 GMT, the State Department said on Saturday, before he leaves for London for a meeting with European counterparts.

Talks between the United States and Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme broke up on Friday and will resume next week in Switzerland.

Iran and six major world powers, including the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, are hoping to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month, with a final deal at the end of June.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)