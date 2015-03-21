IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on nuclear talks with Iran at 10:45 GMT, the State Department said on Saturday, before he leaves for London for a meeting with European counterparts.
Talks between the United States and Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme broke up on Friday and will resume next week in Switzerland.
Iran and six major world powers, including the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, are hoping to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month, with a final deal at the end of June.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.