VIENNA Iran is optimistic about talks with world powers about its nuclear programme but it will never give up its right to the peaceful use of atomic energy, a senior Iranian official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Mahdi Akhondzadeh was addressing a nuclear non-proliferation conference in Vienna. A new round of talks between Iran and six world powers are due in Baghdad on May 23.

"We continue to be optimistic about upcoming negotiations," he said. However, "there should be no doubt that the great nation of Iran ... will never abandon exercising its inalienable right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology."

