VIENNA The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has set up an Iran Task Force to handle inspections and other issues related to the Islamic state's disputed atomic activities, an internal IAEA document showed on Wednesday.

The brief announcement by the International Atomic Energy Agency, addressed to agency staff, appeared to be an attempt to focus and streamline the IAEA's handling of the sensitive Iran file by concentrating experts and other resources in one unit.

The Vienna-based U.N. agency, which regularly inspects Iran's nuclear sites, has voiced growing concern over the last year of possible military dimensions to the country's nuclear programme. Tehran says its nuclear work is entirely peaceful.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)