WASHINGTON Progress in this week's nuclear talks between Iran and six major powers in Almaty, Kazakhstan, depends on how Tehran responds to a proposal put forward by the six, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters the powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - hoped "positive" Iranian rhetoric would be matched by concrete responses and actions by the Iranians.

