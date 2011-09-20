VIENNA The Middle East needs lasting peace and strict arms control before it can declare itself a region free of nuclear weapons, a top Israeli official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on prospects this could happen soon.

While the spreading democracy movement of the Arab Spring may improve the political atmosphere in the Middle East, the international community cannot impose a new spirit of cooperation on the region, Shaul Chorev, head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission, said.

He criticised Iran and Syria in particular for failing to dispel suspicions about their nuclear activities.

Israel is widely assumed to be the region's only nuclear weapons power, drawing frequent Arab and Iranian condemnation. But the Jewish state and the United States see Iran as the Middle East's main proliferation threat.

Key preconditions for making the Middle East a zone free of weapons of mass destruction "are comprehensive and durable regional peace and full compliance by all regional states with their arms control and non-proliferation obligations," he told the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) annual meeting.

"The international experience has proven that such a zone can only emanate from within a region through direct negotiations ... No majority vote in international fora can be a substitute for wide regional consent and cooperation."

His comments, which reflect Israel's traditional policy on the issue, come amid plans by the IAEA to host rare talks in November about the volatile Middle East and efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

Participants at the Vienna talks would debate lessons learnt from the establishment of nuclear weapons-free zones in other parts of the world, such as in Africa and Latin America.

Israel has never confirmed or denied having nuclear weapons under a policy of ambiguity to deter numerically superior foes. It is the only country in the Middle East outside the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Arab states backed by arch enemy Iran say Israel's stance poses a threat to regional peace and stability. They want all Israeli nuclear facilities to be subject to IAEA monitoring.

Chorev said Israel has cooperated with the conference idea despite "current disturbing events" in the region and Arab states' push again this year to put the issue of "Israeli Nuclear Capabilities" on the IAEA meeting's agenda.

"I call upon the Arab states to abandon this annual political ritual," he said.

