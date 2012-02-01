Hokuriku Electric Power Co submitted the results of first-stage stress tests on the No.2 reactor at its Shika nuclear plant on Wednesday, part of an initial step in rebuilding public trust in atomic energy.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, fanning public safety fears.

Only three reactors are currently online out of a total of 54, and the final one is due to shut by the end of April for regular maintenance. Stress tests use computer simulations to help evaluate each reactor's resilience to severe events.

First-stage tests are on idled reactors that are ready to restart. No nuclear power operator has yet submitted second-stage tests, which apply to all reactors.

It is still unclear when the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) and its supervisors, including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave the way for restarts.

NISA has completed its review of stress tests on two reactors at Kansai Electric's Ohi nuclear plant, the first such completion, pending advice from a panel of local experts.

U.N. experts endorsed tests designed to show Japanese nuclear plants could withstand a repeat of last year's earthquake and tsunami on Tuesday, with the government keen for public acceptance to restart reactors and avoid a summer power crunch.

Below is a list of reactors on which operators have submitted results of first-stage tests, with dates of submission, capacity in megawatts and types of reactors; pressurised water reactor (PWR) or boiling water reactor (BWR):

Kansai Electric

Oct 28 -- Ohi No.3 unit, 1,180 MW, PWR

Nov 17 -- Ohi No.4 unit, 1,180 MW, PWR

Dec 21 -- Mihama No.3 unit, 826 MW, PWR

Jan 13 -- Takahama No.1 unit, 826 MW, PWR

Jan 27 -- Ohi No.1 unit, 1,175 MW, PWR

Shikoku Electric

Nov 14 -- Ikata No.3 unit, 890 MW, PWR

Hokkaido Electric

Dec 7 -- Tomari No.1 unit, 579 MW, PWR

Dec 27 -- Tomari No.2 unit, 579 MW, PWR

Kyushu Electric

Dec 14 -- Genkai No.2 unit, 559 MW, PWR

Dec 14 -- Sendai No.1 unit, 890 MW, PWR

Dec 14 -- Sendai No.2 unit, 890 MW, PWR

Tohoku Electric

Dec 27 -- Higashidori No.1 unit, 1,100 MW, BWR

Japan Atomic Power

Dec 27 -- Tsuruga No.2 unit, 1,160 MW, PWR

Tokyo Electric

Jan 16 -- Kashiwazaki Kariwa No.1 unit, 1,100 MW, BWR

Jan 16 -- Kashiwazaki Kariwa No.7 unit, 1,356 MW, BWR

Hokuriku Electric

Feb 1 -- Shika No.2 unit, 1,206 MW, BWR

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda)